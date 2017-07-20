Express Glaze Baby Cakes

News Release

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (44-53) overcame an early four-run deficit to top the New Orleans Baby Cakes (38-59) by a final score of 6-4 on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. E-Train 3B Jason Martinson delivered clutch two-run single in the seventh inning that proved to be the difference.

Round Rock RHP Nick Martinez (2-0, 3.42) picked up the win after allowing just four hits in four innings out of the bullpen. New Orleans reliever RHP Javy Guerra (2-4, 5.74) suffered the loss following a performance in which he gave up a pair of runs on three hits in 1.1 innings. E-Train RHP R.J. Alvarez picked up his fourth save of the season after a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

New Orleans found early success against rehabbing Texas Rangers RHP A.J. Griffin. In the top of the first, 2B Steve Lombardozzi and LF Mike Aviles teamed up for a pair of singles before DH Brian Anderson blasted a three-run homer to deep right field.

An inning later, C Austin Nola sent a solo home run beyond the berm in left-center field to extend his team's lead to 4-0. Griffin finished the game having allowed four runs on six hits in 3.1 innings. The righty struck out four without walking a batter. He tossed 59 total pitches with 43 landing in the strike zone.

Round Rock began their comeback in the bottom of the second with a little help from New Orleans starter RHP Keyvius Sampson. The righty walked 1B Ronald Guzman, 3B Jason Martinson and RF Drew Stubbs to load the bases with two outs. Sampson then walked SS Jurickson Profar and C Brett Nicholas in consecutive order to force a pair of runs home.

An inning later, Stubbs manufactured a two-out walk before Profar sent a single into center field. New Orleans CF Brandon Barnes misplayed the grounder, knocking the ball into left field while Stubbs raced around the bases to score Round Rock's third run of the night. In the fifth, Guzman launched a game-tying homer to deep center field to level the contest at 4-4.

The E-Train rally continued into the seventh as Nicholas collected a leadoff single before CF Jared Hoying followed up with a one-out single of his own. After a Guzman walk loaded the bases, Martinson sent a two-run single into center field, giving Round Rock their first lead of the night at 6-4.

Round Rock and New Orleans close out their four-game series on Thursday night. Express RHP Clayton Blackburn (3-2, 5.47) is set to take the mound against Baby Cakes LHP Justin Nicolino (4-3, 3.44). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

