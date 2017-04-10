News Release

Ex-Westerner Hauschild Makes MLB Debut

Danbury alum debuts with Texas Rangers Saturday

Former Danbury Westerner star and current Texas Ranger Mike Hauschild, the feel good story of the 2016 offseason, made his Major League debut on Saturday. Hauschild threw an inning against the Oakland Athletics.

In doing so, the righty became the 131st New England League graduate to make the Big Leagues.

The 999th pick of the 2012 Draft, Hauschild rose through the ranks of the Houston Astros' farm system. He won the Texas League Pitcher of the Week on May 19, 2014 and won the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week twice- once in August 2015 and again in July 2016.

Despite a 3.22 ERA last season in 24 starts for Triple-A Fresno, the Astros left Hauschild unprotected in the Rule 5 Draft. He was snatched up by the Texas Rangers and made the Opening Day roster.

A Dayton, Ohio, native who attended the University of Dayton, Hauschild won the Robin Roberts Award and was named first team all-NECBL as a Danbury Westerner in 2010. Hauschild went 6-2 with a 1.24 ERA and 50 strikeouts. He tied for the NECBL's wins lead and ranked second in ERA and Ks. The future Big Leaguer had a nasty .91 WHIP over a full summer's worth of work.

The NECBL congratulates Mike on this significant accomplishment.

About the New England Collegiate Baseball League

The New England Collegiate Baseball League is a wooden bat college summer league that fields teams in all six New England states. Partially funded by Major League Baseball, the NECBL started play in 1994 and has sent over 100 alumni to the Major Leagues.

