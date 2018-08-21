Everett Hazes and Confuses Spokane, 11-6

August 21, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





Everett, WA - Under a smoky haze at Everett Memorial Stadium, the AquaSox came on top of the Spokane Indians on Monday, 11-6. Everett, who entered the contest batting .220 in the past five games, finally awoke their bats, logging 11 runs off 9 hits.

The ballgame began with three scoreless innings. By all indications, it looked as though a pitching duel was underway. The next three innings would prove otherwise, however, as 17 total runs would come in between the fourth and sixth innings.

The AquaSox began the contest with the lowest amount of errors in the Northwest League. It only took one play in the top of the third inning to erase that fact. Everett logged three throwing errors on what should've been a routine grounder, letting way to two Spokane runs. A sacrifice fly on the next at-bat brought home the third Indian run, 3-0 Spokane.

Everett came right back, however, scoring four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Nick Rodriguez got things started for the AquaSox, plating Ryne Ogren on a single. Ryan Garcia then hit a three-run bomb over the right-field fence, rewarding the AquaSox with their first lead of the game. They wouldn't stop there. Bobby Honeyman logged his fourth triple of the season, accounting for two more Everett runs, 6-3 AquaSox. Honeyman's four triples are tied for third best in the Northwest League.

Spokane didn't waste much time getting back in the game, locking the game up at six in the top of the fifth inning. Frogs starter Cody Brown allowed a walk and a double to begin the inning. A ground out on the next at-bat would be enough to score the fourth Spokane run. Everett manager Jose Moreno ended Brown's night there and decided to give the newly acquired pitcher, Devin Sweet the nod. The North Carolina native would make his AquaSox home debut with one out and a runner on third base. The right-hander allowed two straight doubles, enough for Spokane to tie the game up, 6-6.

The AquaSox would score again in the bottom of the fifth inning, regaining the lead. A wild pitch would bring home Garcia, who began the inning with a single. Garcia went two-for-three Monday, logging three RBIs.

Two home runs in the sixth inning helped the AquaSox seal the game up. Cal Raleigh knocked his sixth home run to deep right field, 8-6 AquaSox. Raleigh, who joined the team in July, tied Rodriguez for the most home runs on the team. That is, until Rodriguez hit his seventh blast of the year to right-center field five at-bats later, a three-run blast, 11-6. Rodriguez now stands alone atop the AquaSox home run list.

The run-scoring barrage would halt there, as neither team would score for the rest of the ballgame. The AquaSox were able to end their slump with a win, 11-6 AquaSox.

The Everett AquaSox will continue the series against the Spokane Indians on Tuesday. It will be Ticket Amnesty Night in Everett. Fans can redeem any unused ticket from a previous game during the 2018 season for an Upper Box ticket based on availability. On Wednesday, it will be the final Silver Sluggers night of the season.

W: D. Sweet (1-0)

L: K. Keith (0-2)

