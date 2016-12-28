Everblades Trade Goaltender Matt Skoff to Colorado

December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President & General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Wednesday that the team has traded goaltender Matt Skoff to the Colorado Eagles to complete the terms of a future considerations trade made on December 6 in which the Everblades received forward Curt Gogol.

Skoff, 25, joins the Eagles after posting a 2-1-0 record, with a 2.30 goals-against-average and a .924 save percentage in four appearances with the Everblades this season. Skoff recorded his first career shutout on December 9 against Elmira. The 6-1, 191-pound netminder totaled a 23-24-7 career record with one shutout at Penn State University from 2012-2016. The McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania native also appeared in two games with the Reading Royals last season posting a 1-1-0 record.

The Everblades continue their road trip on Thursday against the Atlanta Gladiators at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, GA. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern time. Fans can catch the game broadcast on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5-FM.104.3-FM, 770-AM or by ** CLICKING HERE (http://wjbxnewstalk.com/listen-live/)

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, January 4 vs. Manchester, 7:30 p.m. - $2 Wednesdays! $2 Beers, Wines & Hot Dogs all night long! Wednesday's are also College Night. College students receive a $5 ticket w/ free parking when they present their College ID at Germain Arena.

Friday, January 6 vs. Manchester, 7:30 p.m. - Kids eat FREE in the Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entree!

Saturday, December 7 vs. Manchester, 7:00 p.m. - The Fur Circus (pictured below) will perform during the intermissions and entertain fans throughout the night. Pregame tailgate from 5-7 p.m. featuring live music and bounce houses. A great night to bring the kids!

Ticket Information Game Tickets: Everblades tickets may be purchased at the Florida Community Bank Box Office located at Germain Arena, or at any Ticketmaster outlet, or online at ** www.ticketmaster.com utflorida+everblades&qflorida+everblades)

2016-17 Season Ticket Plans Now Available! Full and flexible partial season ticket plans are currently available for the 2016-17 season. We offer several tickets packages designed to help fit your budget and schedule.

Special Offer! Purchase any new ticket package for the 2016-17 season, and receive a $20 gift card from ** Ford's Garage! (http://fordsgarageusa.com/) Locations include Cape Coral, Downtown Fort Myers and Miromar Outlets in Estero. Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price, and you ma also receive an Everblades souvenir! Group tickets are available for all home games. For more information on group tickets, call 239-948-7825.

