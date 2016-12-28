Everblades Trade Goaltender Matt Skoff to Colorado
December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President & General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Wednesday that the team has traded goaltender Matt Skoff to the Colorado Eagles to complete the terms of a future considerations trade made on December 6 in which the Everblades received forward Curt Gogol.
Skoff, 25, joins the Eagles after posting a 2-1-0 record, with a 2.30 goals-against-average and a .924 save percentage in four appearances with the Everblades this season. Skoff recorded his first career shutout on December 9 against Elmira. The 6-1, 191-pound netminder totaled a 23-24-7 career record with one shutout at Penn State University from 2012-2016. The McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania native also appeared in two games with the Reading Royals last season posting a 1-1-0 record.
The Everblades continue their road trip on Thursday against the Atlanta Gladiators at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, GA. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern time. Fans can catch the game broadcast on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5-FM.104.3-FM, 770-AM or by ** CLICKING HERE (http://wjbxnewstalk.com/listen-live/)
