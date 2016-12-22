Everblades Shine in 5-2 Win over Solar Bears

ESTERO, FL - Anthony Peters finished with 32 saves to help lead the Florida Everblades (17-5-1-2, 37 pts) to a 5-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears (16-9-3-0, 35 pts) Wednesday night at Germain Arena. With the win, the Everblades reclaim sole possession of first place in the South Division.

Orlando grabbed an early lead when Joe Perry led a 2-on-1 rush into the zone and delivered a pass to Brett Findlay who finished off the play with a shot that clipped behind Florida goaltender Anthony Peters.

The Everblades evened the score at 9:21 of the first period of when Brant Harris delivered a low shot from the left wing circle that beat a screened Kasimir Kaskisuo for the goal.

Less than two minutes later, the Everblades took the lead on the power play. Matt Berry circled the net and stuffed a backhand shot through the five-hole of Kaskisuo to finish off a wrap-around attempt to put the score at 2-1.

A broken Orlando stick actually became a bad break for Florida at 16:22 of the period. Jon Jutzi broke his stick while attempting a slapshot from the point. The resulting contact caused the puck to deflect off-target, but directly to Connor Gaarder who tapped the puck into the Florida net for his first goal of the season and tying the game at two.

Neither team generated much offense in the second period as the score remained 2-2 heading into the third.

At 7:31 of the final period, Dalton Smith shoved in a rebound from a John McCarron shot that that put the 'Blades back in front 3-2. With an assist on the play, McCarron extended his point-scoring streak to seven games.

Just 90 seconds later, Florida extended their lead on an excellent circle-to-circle pass that connected to perfection. Alexander Kuqali skated the puck to the bottom of the left circle and then stretched a pass across the ice to Michael Kirkpatrick who immediately buried the puck into the net behind Kaskisuo to extend the Florida lead to 4-2.

Peters turned aside all 15 third period shots to keep the lead for his club, while Florida's penalty kill was a perfect 6-for-6 Wednesday, which included a lengthy 5-on-3 Orlando power play opportunity. In the closing minutes, Adam Brace added an empty-net tally to seal the 5-2 win.

Peters turned in an impressive outing stopping 33 of 35 shots faced, while Kaskisuo takes the loss allowing four goals on 28 shots.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow at the Amway Center in Orlando beginning at 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game on WJBX (770-AM, 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM) or online

