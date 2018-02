Everblades Come Back to Top Mavericks, 3-2

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (25-26-0-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Sunday but could not hang on against the top-ranked team in the ECHL as the Florida Everblades (35-11-1-4) rattled off three unanswered goals in a 3-2 victory.

After a chippy start to the game, the Mavericks claimed the early lead, cashing in at about the halfway mark of the first with a power play goal from Mark Cooper on the team's second man-advantage of the contest.

Both teams lit the lamp in the second period, first a goal for the home team as John Schiavo scored for the second-straight game to put the Mavericks up by two. The Everblades slowed the momentum toward the end of the frame, John McCarron depositing his 19th goal of the season with 1:44 left in the period to produce a 2-1 score through 40 minutes.

The third period was owned by the Everblades, who capitalized on their chances in putting two pucks past Adam Carlson, one short-handed, to complete the comeback in a 3-2 win.

The Mavericks return to action on Friday as they hold First Responders Night against the Allen Americans, a 7:05 p.m. puck drop and the ninth Friday Night Ice game on KSMO-TV of the season.

