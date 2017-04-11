Everblades Announce Roster for 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs

News Release

ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President and General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday the team's roster for the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Everblades open the best-of-seven South Division Semifinal series against the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday, April 12 at Germain Arena. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

The team's playoff roster is comprised of two goaltenders, seven defensemen, ten forwards, one player on the reserve list and seven players on the playoff eligible list.

Goaltenders (2) Anthony Peters Alex Nedeljkovic

Defensemen (7) Mike Marcou Josh Wesley Jake Baker Zack Kamrass Bryce Aneloski Kevin Raine Logan Roe

Forwards (10) Brendan O'Donnell Brant Harris Mitchell Heard Michael Ferrantino Michael Kirkpatrick Dalton Smith Mike Aviani Matt Berry Matt Hatch John McCarron

Reserve List Curt Gogol (F)

Playoff Eligible List Jordan Samuels-Thomas (F) Levko Koper (F) Clark Bishop (F) Stephen MacAulay (F) Matt Mackenzie (D) Tyler Ganly (D) Daniel Altshuller (G)

--- Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 23 Players - a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) Players; and

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The following is the full schedule for the first round South Division Semifinal Series:

Game 1: Wednesday, April 12 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. (Germain Arena) Enjoy $2 draft beers, $2 wines, $2 hot dogs all night long!

Game 2: Friday, April 14 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. (Germain Arena) Kids eat free in the Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entree!

Game 3: Thursday, April 20 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m. (Amway Center) Game 4: Saturday, April 22 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m. (Amway Center) Game 5: Sunday, April 23 at Orlando, 4:00 p.m. (Amway Center)** Game 6: Tuesday, April 25 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. (Germain Arena)** Game 7: Wednesday, April 26 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. (Germain Arena)** **If Necessary

Playoff Tickets Now on Sale: Playoff ticket packages and single game tickets for Playoff Games 1 & 2 are currently on sale.

