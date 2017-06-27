Everblades Agree to Terms with Forward John McCarron

News Release

ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President & General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward John McCarron for the 2017-18 season.

McCarron, 25, returns for a second season with the Everblades where he posted 60 points (24g, 36a) in 59 games played in 2016-17. McCarron was named to the 2017 ECHL All-Star Team roster, but did not play in the game due to a January call-up to the St. John's IceCaps of the American Hockey League (AHL). On December 3, McCarron tied a club record scoring four goals in a game against the Orlando Solar Bears. He also recorded his second hat trick of the season on March 17 at South Carolina.

"John is a big part of the culture and success that we established here last season," said Ralph. "McCarron is a big, heavy, skilled forward that plays with a lot of emotion. We are excited to build our team around players like John that are full of character and heart."

Prior to his time in Florida, the 6-3, 220-pound forward recorded 31 points (14g, 17a) and 68 penalty minutes in 51 appearances with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) during the 2015-16 season. McCarron helped guide the Nailers to a Kelly Cup Finals appearance that spring collecting an impressive 23 points (11g, 12a) with 42 penalty minutes in just 25 postseason games.

The Macomb, Michigan native also made 12 appearances with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2015-16 season.

