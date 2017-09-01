Evan Rankin Announces Retirement from Hockey

News Release

Toledo, OH- Evan Rankin announced his retirement from professional hockey today after a 9-year career, five with Toledo.

"Officially taking off the Walleye jersey is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but I am definitely excited about what is to come," said Rankin. "This city, it changed my life. I've been a lot of numbers... but the City of Toledo made 86 special and I feel indebted to everything the city has done for me and my family."

Evan Rankin talks about his retirement and career.

Toledo is the only team that Rankin has played for in the ECHL since he started his professional playing career in 2008. He retires first on the Walleye all-time list in goals scored with 111, while finishing his career second in games played (238), points (214), and third in career assists (103). In his time with the Walleye,

Rankin scored 16 game-winning goals, more than any other player in Walleye history along with 27 power play goals which is also the most from any Walleye player. He also owns the career mark for shots on goal at 730.

He was the first Walleye to ever score five goals in a single game, first accomplishing that feat February 18, 2010 in a game at Charlotte. Evan tied that record when he did it again with five goals at Cincinnati on April 2, 2016. Four times with the Walleye Rankin would post a hat trick with three goals in a single game, including twice during the 2016-17 season.

Toledo Walleye General Manager Neil Neukam: "On behalf of the Toledo Walleye, we congratulate Evan on a fantastic hockey career! We will always be grateful for his contributions to the organization and community as a whole while suiting up for the Walleye. A definitive fan favorite on and off the ice, Evan's uncanny ability to find the back of the net and scoring prowess will always be remembered by Walleye fans. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Starting in 2009-10 the native of Portage, Michigan has skated in 221 games at the AHL level (56G, 59A). He joined Rochester in 2012 with 15 goals and 14 assists in 35 games played. The forward spent all of 2013-14 with the Americans collecting 31 points (14G, 17A) in 48 games. He posted another 30 point season (16G, 14A) the following year while skating in Syracuse.

Combined professional totals saw Rankin skate in 541 career games, scoring 197 goals, accruing 186 assists for a total of 383 points. He also collected 342 penalty minutes and was a career plus 45. Prior to turning professional, Rankin spent four years at the University of Notre Dame. He had 41 points (20G, 21A) in 143 games with the Irish including 19 points (8G, 11A) during his senior season. He was a member of the Irish team that won the CCHA title in the 2006-07 season.

