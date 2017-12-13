Eugene Emeralds Set to Raise Funds for Puerto Rico

News Release

EUGENE, OR - For the last two years, the Eugene Emeralds have been led by proud Puerto Rican Jesus Feliciano. This offseason he is working to help his country in its most difficult time, rebuilding after Hurricane Maria, and he has asked his Emeralds family for help. Please join the Emeralds in raising funds to get much needed supplies to the people in Puerto Rico. The team has set up a YouCaring site to raise funds to get much needed supplies such as food, water, basic hygiene products and medical supplies. You can donate here.

Puerto Rico is in the process of recovering from the most devastating natural disaster in its history. More than two months have passed since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and the majority of the island is still without power and portable water. There are whole communities that are still unreachable because of broken roads and fallen bridges.

"I consider the Eugene Emeralds a family who has been there for me and who has been there for every person proud to be a part of this organization," said Feliciano. "We need you now more than ever. We need your assistance in getting help to our island as soon as possible. Help in any shape or form will be appreciated more than words can describe."

The Emeralds have set up a goal of $5,000 for their YouCaring site. This effort will go towards Manager Feliciano\'s goal of raising $20,000 for his home of Puerto Rico. All the money raised will be used to provide food, water, basic hygiene products and medical supplies to communities in dire conditions.

