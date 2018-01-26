ETMINDER VILLE HUSSO COLLECTS SECOND SEASONAL SHUTOUT AS SAN ANTONIO BLANKS SAN JOSE 3-0

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - Netminder Ville Husso earned his second shutout of the season as the San Antonio Rampage (23-16-4-0) defeated the San Jose Barracuda (19-17-1-2) 3-0 on Thursday at the AT&T Center. Forward Klim Kostin registered one goal and one assist on the night, earning the Second Star of the Game.

The Rampage got out to an early lead 85 seconds into the opening period when Kostin found Rocco Grimaldi, who went top shelf for his team-leading 13th goal of the season. Nearly four minutes later, Kostin converted on a penalty shot at the 5:48 mark, sending a backhander through the legs of goaltender Antoine Bibeau. Samuel Blais extended the lead to three at 16:48 when he collected a rebound in front of the net and fired the puck into the back of the cage.

The Silver and Black held San Jose scoreless in the final two periods, including Husso's save on Daniel O'Regan's penalty shot at the 11:21 mark of the third frame.

Tonight's Lines: Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders: Kostin-Agozzino-Grimaldi Butler-Mironov Husso Blais-Belzile-Ranford Geertsen-Graham Martin Musil-Girard-Vogelhuber Siemens-Meloche Nantel-Beaudin-St. Amant

Up Next: San Antonio wraps up its two-game series with the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

