Etienne Marcoux Returns from AHL Loan

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday that goaltender Ã‰tienne Marcoux has returned from his loan to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. Additionally, the Fuel announced that they have released goaltender Greg Dodds.

Marcoux, 24, has compiled a 13-9-1 record in 25 appearances this season with Indy, alongside a 2.96 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. The 2018 ECHL All-Star was named the league's Rookie of the Month in December, while his 13 wins this season ranks fourth among all league first-year goaltenders. Marcoux did not see any game action during his stint in Springfield.

In 34 career ECHL games played with Indy, Utah and Rapid City, Marcoux owns a 15-14-2 record, a .918 save percentage and a 3.02 goals against average. Prior to turning pro, the native of Laval, Quebec spent two seasons with the University of New Brunswick, posting a 31-4-0 with a 1.86 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 36 games.

Dodds, 25, posted a 1-1-0 record in five appearances with Indy, along with a 3.09 goals against average and a .932 save percentage. The native of Wingham, Ontario picked up his first ECHL victory on Jan. 21 after stopping 53 of 56 shots during 5-3 win in Kalamazoo.

The Fuel kick off a seven game road swing with three games in three days this weekend. Indy visits the Quad City Mallards Friday night at TaxSlayer Center before meeting the Kalamazoo Wings for a critical Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Wings Event Center.

