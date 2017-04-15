News Release

ESPINAL, ANDERSON LEAD THE WAY AS CURVE SWEEP 'DUCKS Espinal's two-run home run the difference in Altoona's win

Win: Tanner Anderson (1-0) Loss: Luis Lugo (1-1) Save: Montana DuRapau (3) TOG: 2:14 Attendance: 4,957

CURVE, Pa. - Edwin Espinal blasted a two-run home run to break a scoreless tie in the fourth inning, and that was all the offense the Altoona Curve needed to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 2-1, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday afternoon for their fourth straight win.

Altoona (7-3) swept Akron (2-8) for the first time since 2010, when the Curve beat the then-Aeros in a series on August 3-5.

Tanner Anderson (Win, 1-0) pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings on Saturday. He allowed seven hits, one walk and one strikeout, and recorded 11 ground ball outs.

Sean Keselica (Hold, 1) worked through 2 1/3 scoreless relief innings for Altoona and Montana DuRapau (Save, 3) finished the game with a strikeout of Eric Haase.

Akron starter Luis Lugo (Loss, 1-1) lasted six innings and allowed two runs on three hits, walking two and striking out three. Travis Banwart took over and pitched two scoreless innings for the RubberDucks.

Dorssys Paulino drove in the only run of the game for Akron with an RBI single in the ninth inning. He finished the series with a home run and three RBI.

The Curve won all three games by one run in the series against Akron and scored first in each game.

After an off day on Sunday, Altoona will continue their homestand against the Erie SeaWolves on Monday. Right-hander Yeudy Garcia (0-0, 27.00) gets the start for the Curve, opposite of left-hander Anthony Vasquez (1-0, 2.57) for the SeaWolves. First pitch is at 6 p.m. from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

