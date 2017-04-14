Escobar Fans 11 as West Virginia Evens Series

News Release

West Virginia starter Luis Escobar struck out 11 batters in six innings and Ty Moore homered and doubled as the West Virginia Power claimed a 5-1 win over the Lexington Legends Friday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Each team scored a run in the first inning. Logan Ratledge led off the game with a walk. He moved to second on a ground out and scored on a single by Kevin Mahala. The Legends tied it in the bottom of the first on a double by Khalil Lee, a wild pitch and a single by Emmanuel Rivera.

Moore's double in the fifth drove in the tie-breaking run, and they added a run in the seventh when Stephen Alemais walked, stole second, continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Meibrys Viloria and scored on a single by Alexis Bastardo.

Moore hit a solo homer in the eighth, and the Power added a run in the ninth for the final margin.

Escobar (1-0) got the win. He allowed five hits in six innings and did not walk a batter. In two starts this season, he has struck out 23 batters and walked one in 11 innings.

Ofreidy Gomez (0-1), who relieved starter Travis Eckert after four innings, finished the game and took the loss.

The four-game series is even at 1-1 and continues Saturday night. Game time is 6:35 p.m.

