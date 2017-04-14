Escobar Fans 11 as West Virginia Evens Series

April 14, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends
News Release
West Virginia starter Luis Escobar struck out 11 batters in six innings and Ty Moore homered and doubled as the West Virginia Power claimed a 5-1 win over the Lexington Legends Friday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
Each team scored a run in the first inning. Logan Ratledge led off the game with a walk. He moved to second on a ground out and scored on a single by Kevin Mahala. The Legends tied it in the bottom of the first on a double by Khalil Lee, a wild pitch and a single by Emmanuel Rivera.
Moore's double in the fifth drove in the tie-breaking run, and they added a run in the seventh when Stephen Alemais walked, stole second, continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Meibrys Viloria and scored on a single by Alexis Bastardo.
Moore hit a solo homer in the eighth, and the Power added a run in the ninth for the final margin.
Escobar (1-0) got the win. He allowed five hits in six innings and did not walk a batter. In two starts this season, he has struck out 23 batters and walked one in 11 innings.
Ofreidy Gomez (0-1), who relieved starter Travis Eckert after four innings, finished the game and took the loss.
The four-game series is even at 1-1 and continues Saturday night. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
