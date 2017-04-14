Errors Sink Ports in 8-2 Loss to Giants

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Stockton Ports committed a season-high five errors and saw the San Jose Giants pull away late in their first road game of the season on Thursday night. The Giants scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth while taking advantage of two Stockton errors in the frame to pull away for an 8-2 win in the opener of a three-game series at Municipal Stadium.

After pitching around an error in the second, Ports starter Evan Manarino (0-1) gave up a leadoff single in the third to Johneshwy Fargas. With Fargas at second base and two outs, Bryan Reynolds hit a ground ball to shortstop that was fielded by Eli White, who threw high to first into foul territory, allowing Fargas to score and give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

Stockton tied the score in the fourth as Seth Brown led off with a single to right and scored later in the inning on a two-out RBI single by Mikey White. It was the only run allowed by Giants starter Jake McCasland, who did not factor into the decision after allowing one run on four hits in four-plus innings.

Aramis Garcia led off the bottom of the fourth with a single to left. With one out, Dillon Dobson and Jose Vizcaino, Jr. recorded back-to-back singles with Vizcaino's driving in Garcia to make it a 2-1 Giants lead. It was the final run allowed by Manarino, who suffered his first loss of the season after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out three.

The Ports squandered a prime opportunity to tie or take the lead in the sixth when they loaded the bases with nobody out. Giants reliever Carlos Diaz (2-0) would strike out Trent Gilbert, get Brett Siddall to ground into a force-out at the plate and strike out Josh Vidales to end the inning and escape the jam. Diaz would go on to pick up the win, pitching two scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out two.

San Jose extended its lead in the ensuing half inning facing Daulton Jefferies, who entered to begin the sixth. Jefferies surrendered a one-out single to Dobson who scored two batters later on a two-out single by Jonah Arenado to make it 3-1. The Ports countered with a run in the top of the seventh. With a runner at first and two outs, Skye Bolt lined an RBI double to left-center off Giants reliever Caleb Simpson to make it 3-2. With Bolt at third and two outs, Simpson would strike out Tyler Ramirez to end the inning, an out that started a stretch of seven consecutive batters retired by Giants pitching to finish the ballgame.

San Jose broke the game open in the eighth. Garcia reached on an error committed by the shortstop Eli White. Dobson and Gio Brusa followed with back-to-back singles that loaded the bases with nobody out. Jefferies walked Vizcaino to bring in a run and make it a 4-2 game. Arenado followed with a sac-fly to center to plate a fifth run. With runners at first and second and one out, Fargas would hit a slow-roller to the right side of the infield. Jefferies would field the ball and attempt an off-balance throw to second that hit off the glove of White and into center field, allowing Vizcaino to score and putting runners at second and third. With two outs, Ryan Howard capped the Giants scoring with a two-run single to left to balloon the San Jose lead to 8-2.

Jefferies would not factor into the decision after going three innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out four.

The Ports and Giants play the middle game of their three-game series on Friday night at Municipal Stadium. Dustin Hurlbutt (1-0, 6.00 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by San Jose southpaw Conner Menez (0-0, 3.18 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

