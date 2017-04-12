Errors Prove Costly in 3-2 Carolina Loss in Wilmington

News Release

WILMINGTON, Del. - Shortstop Luis Aviles committed three costly errors in a game deciding Wilmington seventh inning and Conor Harber walked a career high five batters as the Mudcats fell 3-2 to the Blue Rocks on Tuesday night at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

The Mudcats (3-2) were charged with four errors in the loss and at one point led 2-0 in the sixth. Wilmington (2-3) rallied for three runs over their final two frames and managed to even the series at a game apiece with the comeback victory.

The game changing seventh began with a one-out fielding error by Aviles and continued with two errors, again by Aviles, on the penultimate play of the frame. The multi-error play came on a two-out, bases loaded grounder hit by Roman Collins and led to two Wilmington runs. Aviles first misplayed the hard grounder and then immediately overthrew first, allowing both the tying and go-ahead runs to score.

Wilmington led 3-2 after the seventh and relievers Andres Machado and Yunior Marte went on to close out the game. Machado (2.0 IP, 1-1, 2.25) walked three and struck out one while earning the win. Marte (S, 1) worked the ninth and earned his first save of the season after striking out two, hitting one and walking one.

Jordan Yamamoto started the game for the Mudcats and worked through five scoreless innings before giving way to his bullpen. Yamamoto walked one, struck out two and allowed six hits in his season debut. He left the game with a 2-0 lead, but did not earn a decision.

Harber (0-1, 5.40) followed Yamamoto out of the bullpen and went on to walk the first two he faced to start the sixth before giving up a RBI single to Wander Franco. Harber also pitched in the seventh, but left the frame after loading the bases with a two-out walk. Harber finished with five walks, two strikeouts and three runs (one earned) allowed in an inning and 2/3.

Bradley Kuntz (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) finished the seventh out of the bullpen for Carolina and saw two of his three inherited runners score on Aviles' multi-error play with the bags full.

The Mudcats led first in the game after getting one across in the fifth and adding another in the sixth. They were up 2-0 in the sixth before the Blue Rocks rallied back.

Max McDowell scored Carolnia's first run after walking and then stealing second base immediately before two costly Wilmington errors. Catcher Chase Vallot missed wide of second while attempting to catch McDowell stealing and an error by centerfielder Elier Hernandez while backing up that same play allowed McDowell to score. Vallot later missed wide again at second on a steal attempt and was charged with two throwing errors in the one run Carolina fifth.

The Mudcats also scored a run in the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Lucas Erceg. The run scoring hit gave the Mudcats a 2-0 lead and extended Erceg's hitting streak to five straight games to start the season.

NOTES

Weston Wilson was struck by a pitch in the ninth inning by Yunior Marte and left the game... The Mudcats committed a season high four errors in Tuesday's loss. The four errors were the most for the Mudcats in a single game since the 2016 squad was charged with six errors on July 9, 2016 in Potomac. Despite the six errors, the Mudcats ended up defeating the P-Nats 6-5.

Up Next

The finale of the three game series is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. in Wilmington. Carolina will send opening night starter Corbin Burnes to the mound for the game three start, while the Blue Rocks with counter with Foster Griffin. The series is currently tied at a game apiece. Wednesday's morning tilt will stream live on carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio beginning at 10:20 a.m. with the Mudcats pregame show.

