Errors Cost Wings in Loss to Buffalo

News Release

Rochester committed a season-high four errors leading to four unearned Buffalo runs as the Red Wings fell to the Bisons 5-2 Wednesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The Red Wings (4-2) also struck out a season-high 15 times in the loss.

The Bisons (5-1) plated a pair of runs in the 2nd against David Hurlbut (0-1) aided by back-to-back errors, the first of which negated a likely double play that would have ended the inning.

Buffalo maintained a 2-0 advantage thanks to the pitching of Casey Lawrence, Mike Bolsinger and Matt Dermody (1-0). Lawrence was optioned from Toronto yesterday and made the start, tossing 3.0 shutout frames. Bolsinger fired 1.2 scoreless, though the Wings loaded the bases against him in the 4th thanks to a walk and two infield singles. Dermody struck out all five batters he faced.

Hurlbut began the 6th and retired the first hitter of the inning before Rochester's third error of the game put a man on first. After a single but runners on first and second base, Raul Fernandez made his Triple-A debut and recorded a strikeout before Shane Opitz ripped a two-run single to center field to make it 4-0 Bisons.

Hurlbut was charged with four runs, none earned, on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Rochester got on the board in the 7th thanks to two-out RBI singles from Leonardo Reginatto and Matt Hague . Buffalo added a run off Fernandez in the bottom half of the inning to cap the scoring at 5-2. Leonel Campos fired two scoreless innings to record his first save for the Bisons.

Hague, Niko Goodrum and Ben Paulsen each went 2-for-4 for the Wings.

Express Mart Thruway Cup Series: The Red Wings are now 4-2 in the season-long competition for the Thruway Cup

The Messenger Post Media Pics of the Day: check out photo galleries from Opening Day in Syracuse in our Multimedia section.

Next up: RHP Jose Berrios (1-0, 0.00) makes his second start of the season as Rochester takes on Buffalo and RHP Jarrett Grube (1-0, 3.60) to wrap up the four-game series with the Bisons Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Opening Day Friday, April 14 vs. Syracuse Chiefs (Nationals) at Frontier Field, 1:35 p.m.

Tickets: Order tickets online, anytime at RedWingsBaseball.com/Tickets or call 423-WING (9464) to charge by phone, Mon-Fri. 9 am-5 pm and weekend game days starting at 10 a.m.

Promotions: Check out complete, updated home game promotion details at RedWingsBaseball.com/Fun

