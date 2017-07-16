Errors and Walks Doom Pigs in Loss

News Release

The IronPigs (56-37) fell to the Rochester Red Wings (51-40) by the score of 4-1 Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park before 10,100 fans. It was the 11th capacity sellout of the season at Coca-Cola Park.

The Pigs fell behind early, as Rochester's ByungHo Park singled home J.B. Shuck to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. Pigs starter Jake Thompson issued a lead-off walk to Shuck and a two-out walk to Matt Hague .

Thompson then stranded a runner at first and third in the second inning, and held the Red Wings in check until the top of the fifth inning. The Dallas native however picked up his 11th loss of the season as he tossed four 2/3 innings surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking four batters.

Shuck again reached in the fifth, this time on an error by Pigs first baseman, and came in to score on a two-out RBI single by Matt Hague to give the Red Wings a 2-0 advantage.

Niko Goodrum would come around to score in the sixth inning to increase the Red Wings lead to 3-0, as Engelb Vielma sent an RBI single to left field. With two outs in the frame, Mitch Garver laced a base hit to right field as Edgar Corcino made his turn around third. Dylan Cozens fielded the ball off a bounce and came up firing to the plate to throw out Corcino to end the threat.

The Red Wings would add their final run in the top of the seventh inning as Goodrum sent a RBI single to left-center, scoring Hague who reached on a throwing error by Pedro Florimon .

The Pigs yet again avoided the shutout for the second consecutive night, as Jorge Alfaro plated Herlis Rodriguez on a RBI single to right.

With the loss, the Pigs now trail the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders by 2.5 games in the International League's North Division.

The series concludes with game four of the series Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs will send left-hander Brandon Leibrandt (2-0, 2.12) and the Red Wings will send right-hander Tim Melville (2-2, 2.51). 1,500 fans 17 and under will receive a Piggy Bank Presented by Toyota. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

