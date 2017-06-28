Error Leads to Brewers Walk off in Extras

News Release

Helena, MT - In their third extra innings game of the season, the Helena Brewers (3-6) finally found a walk off winner, defeating the Great Falls Voyagers 5-4 in 10 innings at Kindrick Legion Field on Tuesday night.

Second baseman Nick Roscetti started the tenth inning with a bunt single and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Voyagers reliever Blake Battenfield. With the winning run in scoring position, Dallas Carroll put together a 10-pitch at-bat, ultimately grounding a ball towards right field that was snagged by Great Falls second baseman Tate Blackman. In an attempt to throw Carroll out at first, Blackman sailed a throw to Franklin Reyes, and Roscetti came in to score easily on the error, giving the Brewers the victory. Carroll finished the game 2-for-5, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

Helena got on the board early in the contest. Brent Diaz led off the second inning with a single, followed by a strikeout and a single by Jay Feliciano to put two men on base. Centerfielder Zach Clark went after a first pitch fastball from Voyagers starter Adam Panayotovich, sending a line drive home run over the left field wall to make it 3-0 Helena. It was Clark's first home run of the season.

The Brewers added to their lead in the fourth inning with help from the bottom of the order. With runners on the corners, Nicolas Pierre delivered an RBI single to centerfield, pushing the Brewers lead to 4-0. Pierre finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI, his first multi-hit game in 2017.

On the mound, starter Michael Petersen cruised through the first three innings, retiring the first nine batters in order. He ran into trouble in the fourth, when Justin Yurchak hit a solo home run to start the inning, his first of the season, pulling the Voyagers within three runs. A walk, single and RBI groundout brought in another run for Great Falls (6-3), and following a walk to Blackman, Petersen was taken out of the game. The righty tossed 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out six.

Working in relief of Petersen, Brandon Texiera got out of the jam in the fifth, but ran into trouble of his own in the sixth. Great Falls used three consecutive singles and a wild pitch to tie the game at 4-4, the second time this season the Voyagers have overcome a four-run deficit against Helena.

Parker Bean was able to hold the Voyagers off the board in his third appearance, pitching 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, surrendering just two hits while walking two and striking out three. Juan Diaz (1-0) earned the win after getting the final out of the ninth and tossing a scoreless tenth.

In total, both teams combined for 26 strikeouts, 11 by the Brewers pitching staff and 15 for the Voyagers. The win snaps a nine-game losing streak against Great Falls dating back to last season, and gives the Brewers their first win against Great Falls in 2017.

