Error-Filled Ninth Haunts Palm Beach

Jupiter, FL - Two errors and five unearned runs led to the demise of the Palm Beach Cardinals as they lost a two run lead in the ninth.

The Rundown

Ryan Helsley was on his game today as he got the start for the Palm Beach Cardinals. He tossed five innings of no hit baseball, walking one batter and striking out another six.

The Cardinals got the first run of the game in the fourth inning as Magneuris Sierra got the first hit of the game, a single down the right field line. He then got to third on a Seferina single to the shortstop. Sierra scored off the bat of Thomas Spitz as he beat a throw to home.

The Cardinals scored again in the fifth to make it 2-0. Leobaldo Pina reached base on a single to left and stole second base. He would come around to score on a Seferina single to right field.

Juan Perez then came in to replace Helsley in the sixth. The Mets would break up the no hitter and make it a 2-1 game in the sixth. John Mora and Dale Burdick drew two out walks. Mora would score on a ball that hung in the air off the Wuilmer Beccera that Pina lost in the sun at shortstop.

The Cardinals got one back in the bottom half of the frame when Thomas Spitz reached on an error. He reached second on a Chris Chinea walk and advanced to third on a line drive by Danny Diekroeger. Spitz would cross the plate on a Luke Dykstra sacrifice fly to make it a 3-1 game.

Jacob Evans came in to pitch the seventh inning and would pitched two innings, He would not give up a hit in those two frames and walked one while striking out two.

Ross Vance took the ball in the ninth to try and close it out. The inning started with a ground ball that went through Pina's legs off the bat of Burdick. Beccerrawas hit by a pitch and then another error from Pina brought the game to within one The Mets would then string together four straight hits to take a 6-3 lead.

The Cardinals went down quietly in the ninth to lose the game 6-3.

Stat of the Game

5 - The Mets scored five unearned runs in the ninth inning to erase a two-run lead that the Cardinals took into the bottom of the ninth.

