Erkamps Selected as a Finalist

News Release

Wichita, KS (June 27th) - The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission is pleased to announce the finalists for the 20th Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet. The banquet will be held on Thursday, June 29 at the Hyatt Regency Wichita.

The banquet includes the following awards; Lynette Woodard High School Female Athlete of the Year, Barry Sanders High School Male Athlete of the Year, Junior College Female and Male Athlete of the Year, College Female and College Male Athlete of the Year, Professional Athlete of the Year and the prestigious Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com.

"The Greater Wichita Sports Banquet is one of our favorite events of the year," Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission President/CEO Bob Hanson said. "It's a great way to recognize all of the great, local athletes and celebrate their accomplishments, their hard work and their dedication to their sports."

The three finalists for each award were nominated by area coaches and athletic directors. The list of nominees was then given to a panel of area sports broadcasters and writers to narrow the list down to three finalists. This group will also cast their final votes to select our winner in each category which will be announced at the banquet on June 29th.

The Johnny Bench Award will also be presented at the banquet. The Johnny Bench Award honors the best collegiate catcher in the nation. Past finalists include Buster Posey, Kyle Schwarber, Chris Ianetta & more. Those finalists were announced Monday and the winner will also be crowned Thursday, June 29th.

