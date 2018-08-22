Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

August 22, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (60-67, T5th PLACE WEST, 11.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (71-56, 1ST PLACE WEST, 0.0 GB)

RHP SPENCER TURNBULL (4-7, 4.78 ERA) VS. RHP AARON CIVALE (5-7, 4.18 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22 * 7:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

CANAL PARK * GAME #129 * ROAD GAME #62 * NIGHT GAME #88

Tonight, the SeaWolves hit the road for their longest trip of the season (nine games) as they begin a two-game series against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) at Canal Park. Last night, the SeaWolves and Ducks battled through the rain, with Akron coming out ahead 8-6...The SeaWolves have played well at Canal Park this season, taking five of the seven meetings between the two clubs...Righty Spencer Turnbull takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his 19th start and third against the Akron. He is 1-0 with a no-decision in his previous two starts against the Ducks. Turnbull took a loss in his last start against Bowie on August 17. In the game, he allowed five runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work. Erie lost the game 6-4...RHP Aaron Civale takes the mound for Akron making his 20th start and second against the SeaWolves. Erie beat Civale on July 28. In the start, he allowed nine runs on 10 hits in 2.2 innings. Civale took a loss, his fifth straight, in his last start against

Harrisburg on August 17. In the game, he allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

THURSDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - CANAL PARK - 7:05 P.M.

RHP Beau Burrows (10-8, 3.89 ERA) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (7-3, 2.86 ERA)

FRIDAY VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) - PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM - 7:05 P.M.

RHP Alex Faedo (1-6, 5.44 ERA) vs. LHP Keegan Akin (14-6, 2.77 ERA)

SATURDAY VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) - PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM - 6:35 P.M.

RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Brian Gonzalez (6-6, 6.44 ERA)

SUNDAY VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) - PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM - 1:35 P.M.

RHP Alfred Gutierrez (2-3, 6.09 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (3-2, 2.70 ERA)

- Erie leads the season series over Akron 7-6. The SeaWolves and RubberDucks meet 19 times in 2018.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 60 of 125 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (47-for-85), throwing out potential base stealers 55.3% of the time.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 94 of 127 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are sixth in the league with a 4.01 team ERA while Akron is second in the league with a 3.55 team ERA.

- The SeaWolves are second in the league with a .263 team batting average. Akron is tied for eighth with a .248 team average.

- Erie batters have struck out 1076 times this season which is the second-highest strikeout total in the league.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 1082 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 30-36 against the Western Division and 30-31 against the Eastern Division.

-John Schreiber is second in the Eastern League with 17 saves.

-Jake Rogers leads the team in HR with 17, while Lester holds the RBI lead at 66.

-The SeaWolves are 31-30 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 29-37 at home.

Eastern League Stories from August 22, 2018

