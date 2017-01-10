Erie SeaWolves to Host Job Expo on February 11

Erie, PA- The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will host their ninth annual Job Expo and Wolf Pack Entertainment Crew Auditions on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena. The team is seeking outgoing, enthusiastic individuals (ages 16 & up) to fill a variety of game day positions for the 2017 season.

The Job Expo will take place in the suites at the Erie Insurance Arena. Interested individuals can use the main entrance of the arena (near French Street) and follow the directional signage to the Expo area. Prospective Crew Members will fill out applications and audition for positions on the spot.

Available Crew Member positions include: Concessions / Food Service Ballpark Cleaning / Maintenance Fun Zone Attendants Bat Boys Wolf Pack Entertainment Crew Ushers Team Store

Game Day Crew Member Perks:

- Fun, outdoor work environment

- Flexible hours

- Complimentary SeaWolves tickets during each month of employment

- Opportunity to earn up to $500 in prizes for delivering Unsurpassed Customer Service

The SeaWolves open the 2017 season at UPMC Park on Thursday, April 6 against the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase ticket packages, group and hospitality outings by calling 814-456-1300 or by visiting SeaWolves.com.

