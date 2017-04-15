Erceg and Ponce Lead the Way for the Mudcats

News Release

ZEBULON, N.C. - Lucas Erceg went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Cody Ponce earned his second straight win and Jonathon Olczak picked up his first save of the season as the Mudcats thrilled a Friday night home crowd of 5,434 with a 5-3 win against the Keys at Five County Stadium.

Ponce (2-0, 1.29) worked through the seventh for the second straight game as he helped lead the Mudcats (5-3) to the game two of four win versus the Keys (3-5) on Friday night. He ran into a bit of trouble early in the game after allowing two runs and four hits in the second, but later settled in and finished with just two earned runs (three total) allowed on eight hits. He also struck out five and did not issue a walk in the home victory.

The Mudcats originally led 1-0 in the first after Erceg put them on the board with a run scoring double off starter Brian Gonzalez (0-2, 7.56). The Keys eventually scored twice in the second to take a 2-1 lead, but Isan Diaz and Erceg brought the Mudcats back with two straight run scoring hits and Carolina went on to lead again, 3-2 after the third.

Trent Clark started the third inning rally with a one-out bunt and then stole second before Luis Aviles reached via a walk issued by Gonzalez. Diaz then followed with a run scoring single, scoring Clark, but Aviles was caught at home for the inning's second out. Diaz moved to second while Aviles was caught at home and would score moments later on Erceg's RBI single to right.

Erceg finished the game with a season high three hits, drove in two runs and scored once. Diaz finished 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run.

Troy Stokes Jr. tripled and scored a run in the fourth and also took away a double from Frederick's Stuart Levy in the ninth. Stokes played Levy's hit off the left wall perfectly and managed to throw out Levy at second for the inning's second out. Stokes was 1-for-4 with a run and a triple for the Mudcats.

Olczak (S, 1) worked the ninth for the Mudcats and ended up facing just three with help of Stokes' play in left. Bradley Kuntz (H, 1) pitched the eighth and allowed just one hit and struck out one.

Jomar Reyes was 3-for-4 with three doubles and two runs for the Keys in the loss. Randolph Gassaway was 1-for-4 with a run and Yermin Merecedes drove in a run while going 2-for-4 with a double.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday with game three of four beginning at 5:00 p.m. in Zebulon at Five County Stadium. Freddy Peralta will start for the Mudcats against Frederick's Cristian Alvarado. The game will air on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio beginning at 4:45 p.m. with the Mudcats pregame show.

