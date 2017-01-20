Enjoy a Valentine's Day Dinner in a Unique Venue

January 20, 2017 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- Valentine's Day is less than a month away, and the Winston-Salem Dash have the perfect setting for a romantic dinner. Once again, the Dash are hosting a Valentine's Day Dinner on Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11, starting at 5:30 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark.

Couples will enjoy a delicious four-course meal in our intimate Flow Club Restaurant for just $100 per couple. This price does not include tax or gratuity. Reservations will be accepted through February 9 and must be made by calling (336) 714-6873. There are seven reservation times available: 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00 and 8:30 p.m.

Plus, all couples who make a reservation for our Valentine's Day Dinner will receive two tickets to the Dash's home opener on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. against the Buies Creek Astros (Houston).

When making your reservation over the phone, you will choose one option from each of the below lists. All attendees will receive two sides (Scalloped Potatoes and Broccolini) and buttered rolls. Complimentary tea, soda and water will be on hand, while alcoholic beverages are available for purchase.

Salad : House Salad or Spinach Salad

Soup : Lobster Bisque or French Onion

Entrée : Beef Filet or Chicken Roulade (Vegetarian option available upon request)

Dessert : Cheesecake with Raspberry Glaze or Truffle Mousse Cake

Attendees can enter through the VIP doors behind home plate, which can be accessed off Peters Creek Parkway near the Business 40 ramp. Parking is available in the VIP lot.

The Dash's eighth season at BB&T Ballpark is less than three months away, and fans can guarantee their seats to the biggest games through full- and partial-season packages. Also, single-game tickets go on sale on February 1. For more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class-A Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

