Energy FC Re-Sign Defender Michael Harris

January 3, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - OKC Energy FC News Release





Energy FC re-signed defender Michael Harris for the 2017 season, head coach Jimmy Nielsen announced today. The contracts are pending USL and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

Harris, a 5-10, 180-pounder from Seattle, WA, has played the last two seasons with Energy FC. Last season, he appeared in 28 games, logged 2,166 minutes and added three assists. He played in both Energy FC playoff matches and collected an assist on Colin Bonner's game-tying goal in the Western Conference Quarterfinals match against Rio Grande Valley Toros FC. In all, he has appeared in 50 regular season matches for Energy FC, logged 3,008 minutes and collected four assists.

Prior to signing with Energy FC, Harris played four seasons with the University of Washington, appeared in 76 matches and notched four goals and 19 assists. During the 2013 season, he appeared in nine matches with the Seattle Sounders U23 club.

" Michael Harris offers more to our team than just his flip throw in, " said Nielsen. " He has been a consistent starter on our club for the last two seasons, has developed his game as a player and is an absolutely fantastic teammate. He brings positive and happy energy to the club which helps his teammates work through some of the challenges that may arise during the season.. Certainly very glad to have him back."

"I am excited for the opportunity to come back to Oklahoma City and play in front of the great fans again, "

said Harris. " I look forward to working with the new players we signed and returning players as we push towards a USL championship"

Michael Harris joins forwards Miguel Gonzalez, Danni KÃ¶nig; midfielders Luis Martinez, Daniel Gonzalez and Juan Pablo Guzman; defenders Sam Fink, Kyle Hyland and Coady Andrews and goaltenders Cody Laurendi, CJ Cochran and Jacob Lissek as players officially signed and released for the 2017 season.

-ENERGY-

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.