Energy FC Invites Two Players to Attend Preseason Training Camp

January 29, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - OKC Energy FC News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY- Energy FC head coach Jimmy Nielsen and his staff offered midfielder Cole Missimo and forward Ivan Jakovljevic an invitation to attend the team's preseason training camp following the annual Open Tryout today at Edmond Soccer Club.

Missimo was selected by the Philadelphia Union in the 4th round of the 2016 MLS Superdraft. He played last season with the Bethlehem Steele of the USL where he appeared in 19 games, logged 842 minutes and added an assist. Prior to playing pro, the 23-year old from Dallas, Texas played four years at Northwestern University, appeared in 76 games, scored seven goals and 12 assists. He was an All Big Ten selection in three of his four seasons with the Wildcats

The Croatian-born Jakovljevic has professional experience in Croatia with FC Osijek, FC Visnjevac, FC Belisce and FK Most (Czech Republic). The 26-year old played soccer as a junior player in Croatia.

Energy FC's open tryout drew in excess of 100 attendees. In addition to the invites extended to Missimo and Jakovljevic, the Energy FC technical staff scouted the group for players for the Energy FC U23 team. Final decisions about invitations to players for the U23 camp and roster spot will be determined as the U23 season approaches.

Key dates upcoming for Energy FC include the opening of training camp on February 1, first preseason match on February 11, depart for the IMG Academy on February 17, season opener on the road against Swope Park on March 25 and the team's home opener on Apr il 8 against Rio Grande Valley Toros FC.

Season Seats for Energy FC are available by visiting energyfc.com or by calling 235-KICK.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from January 29, 2017

Energy FC Invites Two Players to Attend Preseason Training Camp - OKC Energy FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.