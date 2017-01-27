January 27, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - OKC Energy FC
News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY - Energy FC, in conjunction with the United Soccer League (USL), the largest second division professional soccer league in the world, today announced the home openers for the 2017 regular season, with a 13-game slate set to feature on the 2017 USL Kickoff Weekend on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.
Energy FC open their home slate of games on Saturday, April 8 at Taft Stadium against the Rio Grande Valley Toros FC. The contest is a re-match of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2016 USL Cup playoffs where Energy FC used two stoppage time goals to defeat Rio Grande Valley 3-2.
The 2017 season begins on the road for Energy FC as they serve as the home opener opponent for Swope Park on Saturday, March 25 and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, April 1.
The complete 2017 regular season schedule is slated for release in the coming days.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board
United Soccer League Stories from January 27, 2017
- Energy FC Home Opener Slated for April 8 - OKC Energy FC
- FC Cincinnati Opens at Charleston, Hosts Saint Louis FC in Home - FC Cincinnati
- T2 to Face Real Monarchs SLC in 2017 Home Opener March - Portland Timbers 2
- REVISED: USL Unveils 2017 Regular Season Home Openers - USL
- Rowdies 2017 USL Home Opener Set for March 25 Against - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- LA Galaxy II Open 2017 USL Season on March 25 against Vancouver - Los Angeles Galaxy II
- Orlando City B Opens 2017 Home Schedule against Louisville City FC - Orlando City B
- Harrisburg City Islanders Announce 2017 Home Opener - Harrisburg City Islanders
- San Antonio FC to Host La Galaxy II in 2017 USL Home Opener - San Antonio FC
- USL Unveils 2017 Regular Season Home Openers - USL
- USL Unveils 2017 Regular Season Home Openers - USL
- NEWS: Louisville City FC's Season-Opening Date, Opponent Set - Louisville City FC