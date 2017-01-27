Energy FC Home Opener Slated for April 8

News Release

OKLAHOMA CITY - Energy FC, in conjunction with the United Soccer League (USL), the largest second division professional soccer league in the world, today announced the home openers for the 2017 regular season, with a 13-game slate set to feature on the 2017 USL Kickoff Weekend on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Energy FC open their home slate of games on Saturday, April 8 at Taft Stadium against the Rio Grande Valley Toros FC. The contest is a re-match of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2016 USL Cup playoffs where Energy FC used two stoppage time goals to defeat Rio Grande Valley 3-2.

The 2017 season begins on the road for Energy FC as they serve as the home opener opponent for Swope Park on Saturday, March 25 and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, April 1.

The complete 2017 regular season schedule is slated for release in the coming days.

