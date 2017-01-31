Energy FC Announce 2017 Schedule; Training Camp Opens Tomorrow

January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - OKC Energy FC News Release





ENERGY FC RELEASE 2017 SCHEDULE

HOME OPENER APRIL 8

OKLAHOMA CITY - Energy FC, in conjunction with the USL (United Soccer League) released its full 2017 schedule today.

OKC's first two regular season matches are on the road against the Swope Park Rangers on March 25 and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on April 1. Energy FC's home opener is Saturday, April 8 against the Rio Grande Valley Toros FC in a re-match of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 USL Cup playoffs. During that match, Energy FC used two stoppage time goals to earn a dramatic 3-2 win over RGV. All Energy FC home matches are played at Taft Stadium in downtown Oklahoma City.

This season, Energy FC plays each team in the Western Conference at least once at home and once on the road. That includes a pair of matches against the newest club, Reno 1868 FC. Energy FC's schedule is rounded out with additional home matches against Tulsa and San Antonio and additional road matches against Swope Park and Colorado Springs.

The league's 480 games played over 30 weeks is the largest schedule produced for the USL. In addition to the team in Reno, the league welcomes two new franchises in the Eastern Conference in the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury FC.

Start times for Energy FC home matches is 7 p.m. April and May, 7:30 p.m. for matches in June -

August and 5 p.m. for all Sunday matches in September and October. A complete list of games is available by visiting energyfc.com.

Season Seats for Energy FC are available by visiting energyfc.com or by calling 235-KICK.

-ENERGY-

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.