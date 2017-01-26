Energy FC Add Midfielder Jose Barril to Roster for 2017

Energy FC signed midfielder Jose Barril, Head Coach Jimmy Nielsen announced today. The contract is pending USL and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

Barril, originally from Madrid, Spain, has played the last three seasons with the Harrisburg City Islanders of the USL. During those three seasons, he has appeared in 77 games, scored 11 goals and added 15 assists. His best season was the 2016 campaign when he led the City Islanders in points (19) and assists (7) and was second on the club in goals (6). His play in 2016 earned him USL Second Team honors.

From the age of 7 until his transfer to Harrisburg in 2014, Barril was a member at the prestigious Real Madrid Academy in Madrid, Spain.

" Jose is a player I' ve been interested in signing since the first time I saw him play in 2014, " said Nielsen. " After 14 years with Real Madrid's Academy, his soccer education is world class. He is a difference maker that plays at a very high level. We're in a position to help him take the next step in his career and he is in a position to help us achieve our goals for the season. Technically and tactically, his understanding of the game is outstanding. He can play out wide, he can play the attacking mid, he passes the ball well and has a nose for goals. We're excited to have him on our team and looking forward to working with him during the season.

" I am very glad to have signed with Energy FC. I made this decision because it is a great club that has had great results in each of their first three seasons, " said Barril. " I am eager to start this season and have high expectations for our club. My goals for this season are to help the club to a championship and put on a great show for the fans. It is a pleasure for me to be a part of Energy FC! "

Barril joins forwards Wojciech Wojcik, Miguel Gonzalez, Danni KÃ¶nig; midfielders Luis Martinez, Daniel Gonzalez, Alejandro Covarrubias, Alex Dixon, Juan Guzman, Daniel Jackson and Philip Rasmussen; defenders Sam Fink, Kyle Hyland, Richard Dixon, Michael Harris, David Diosa, Mickey Daly and Coady Andrews and goalkeepers Cody Laurendi, C.J. Cochran and Jacob Lissek as players officially signed for the 2017 season.

