News Release

End-of-Season Media Day Announced

Ahead of the offseason, United players and coaches will be available to media on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Black-and-Red players will be released for the offseason following their final training session on Nov. 17. This is the last scheduled media day of 2017.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 11:30 AM, RFK Stadium Media Work Room

Player and coach availability in the RFK Stadium Media Work Room following offseason training (Not open to media).Contact D.C. United Communications staff about specific coach and player availability prior to attending the media day.

For questions or more information, please reach out to D.C. United Communications staff. Media wishing to attend should RSVP by emailing Sam Legg (slegg@dcunited.com) or Communications@dcunited.com and include the names of coaches and players with whom they'd like to speak. -

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are the most decorated team in the United States, with 13 domestic and international trophies. The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

