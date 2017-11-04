November 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - D.C. United
News Release
End-of-Season Media Day Announced
Ahead of the offseason, United players and coaches will be available to media on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Black-and-Red players will be released for the offseason following their final training session on Nov. 17. This is the last scheduled media day of 2017.
Tuesday, Nov. 7, 11:30 AM, RFK Stadium Media Work Room
Player and coach availability in the RFK Stadium Media Work Room following offseason training (Not open to media).Contact D.C. United Communications staff about specific coach and player availability prior to attending the media day.
For questions or more information, please reach out to D.C. United Communications staff. Media wishing to attend should RSVP by emailing Sam Legg (slegg@dcunited.com) or Communications@dcunited.com and include the names of coaches and players with whom they'd like to speak. -
