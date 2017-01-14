Encore for Montour Lifts Gulls Past Hogs

Rockford, Ill - Brandon Montour scored two goals, including the game-winner 40 seconds into overtime, to help the San Diego Gulls (16-12-2-1) edge the Rockford IceHogs (12-19-3-3),3-2, in the teams' first-ever meeting Friday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The IceHogs appeared to have netted the game-winning goal eight seconds into the extra period, but the goal was waved off upon further review from the officials. Montour capitalized on the resulting opportunity just 32 seconds later to seal San Diego's win.

Kyle Baun potted his sixth goal of the season to give Rockford an early 1-0 lead in the first period. Baun scored on the Hogs' first power-play opportunity of the game, with Ville Pokka picking up his team-leading 11th assist on the man-advantage this year.

Montour evened the game at 7:19 into the second period. Nick Sorensen then put San Diego ahead, 2-1, at 10:38 in the middle frame on just his fourth goal of the season.

Luke Johnson provided the equalizer for Rockford at 7:36 of the third period, before both teams played to a stalemate through regulation.

IceHogs goalie Mac Carruth made 30 saves in the loss.

