Emeralds Release 2017 Promotional Schedule

News Release

EUGENE, OR - The Major League Baseball season is underway and the Eugene Emeralds are proud to announce their promotional schedule for the 2017 season! The Emeralds will make their return to PK Park on Thursday, June 15th with a whole summer full of fantastic entertainment, family-friendly promotions, and great giveaways to celebrate the team's 2016 Northwest League Championship.

After breaking a 41 year title drought, the Emeralds will celebrate all summer with Championship Fridays, featuring championship-themed giveaways and special gold uniforms. On June 16th, fans can get their hands on a piece of Emeralds history, as the team gives out Replica Championship Ring Statues celebrating their 2016 Northwest League Championship, presented by Carl's Jr. Families will want to circle June 23rd on their calendars in order to receive an Emeralds Growth Chart. On July 7th, fans will receive a Theo Epstein Bobblehead, celebrating the Cubs' President of Baseball Operations, who orchestrated the World Series run, presented by Kendall Auto Group. Emeralds' Manager Jesus Feliciano will return for the 2017 season, and on July 28th fans will receive a bobblehead of the Emerald leader hoisting the 2016 Freitas Cup, presented by Pepsi. Finally, on August 25th, the Ems host Fan Appreciation night, complete with a Championship Puzzle Giveaway, presented by Pepsi. Remember, giveaways are for the first 1,000 fans through the Homeplate Gate.

There are plenty of new and exciting theme nights coming to the ballpark this summer, highlighted by the Cubs' 2016 World Series Trophy appearing at PK Park on August 22nd. Be sure to grab your wands and fly your broomstick to PK on July 5th, as the Ems host their first ever Harry Potter Night. The Ems hope fans accept their rose on Bachelor Night on July 8th, as folks will have the chance to win a date with an Emeralds player. Other new theme nights include Guardians of the Galaxy Night (7/29), Elvis Night (8/15), and Pirates of PK Park (8/23).

Of course, fan-favorite promotions will return to PK Park this summer as well. Grateful Dead Night (7/6), Princess Night (7/26), Superhero Night (8/12), and Star Wars Night (8/19) all return for the 2017 season, bringing fans plenty of traditional entertainment to enjoy all season long.

Individual game tickets for the Eugene Emeralds' 2017 season will go on sale in May. Fans can purchase tickets at the Toyota Ticket Office, or at emeraldsbaseball.com. You can view the entire 2017 promotional schedule here.

Led by the Northwest Manager of the Year Jesus Feliciano, the 2016 Emeralds set a franchise record of 58 wins. On September 13, 2016, the Eugene Emeralds were crowned the Northwest League Champions for the first time in over 41 years.


