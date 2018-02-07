Embassy Suites at Destiny USA is the New Official Hotel of the Chiefs

February 7, 2018 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Chiefs News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Chiefs are proud to announce their new partnership with the Embassy Suites at Destiny USA, the new Official Hotel of the Syracuse Chiefs. The new partnership brings together two of the regions top tourist attractions- Destiny USA and its new Embassy Suites hotel, and the Syracuse Chiefs- and will provide fans, tourists and traveling teams new opportunities to experience the very best of Central New York. The Embassy Suites Destiny USA is located just minutes away from NBT Bank Stadium at 311 Hiawatha Blvd. West, Syracuse, NY 13204.

The Embassy Suites at Destiny USA- New York's largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination visited by 26M guests annually- will offer guests, players, coaches and fans of the Syracuse Chiefs a welcoming and fun experience. "We want to play an instrumental role in the Central New York community," said Kevin Varr, general manager, Embassy Suites at Destiny USA. "Our partnership with the Chiefs will help us engage with our community and draw in visitors from outside the region to collaboratively grow the tourism economy."

"We are excited to partner with Embassy Suites at Destiny USA this season. The hotel is a perfect fit," said Jason Smorol, general manager. "The property is first class, the service is excellent and it is so close not only to the Stadium but one of the Country's most exciting destinations, our fans and visiting clubs will love it!"

The hotel features all of the signature amenities offered at Embassy Suites, including free made-to-order breakfast each morning, a complimentary two-hour Evening Reception* with drinks and snacks, and suites with a separate living area, formal sleeping area, and a bar fitted with a microwave and refrigerator.

The Chiefs will partner with the Embassy Suites at Destiny USA on Wednesday, March 7th as the Hotel hosts a community event to raise funds and awareness for the Make - A - Wish Foundation. The event will feature food, music and raffle off 5 major experiences to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

Individual game tickets for the 2018 Syracuse Chiefs season go on sale March 3rd at 9 a.m. at NBT Bank Stadium or online at syracusechiefs.com. Season tickets, group outings, suite reservations, flex plans, or the flex plan plus can all be purchased now at 315-474-7833 or syracusechiefs.com.

