Elvis Andrus and Jeff Banister Added to Rangers Winter Caravan Stop in Frisco (January 27)

News Release

ANDRUS AND BANISTER ADDED TO RANGERS WINTER CARAVAN

FRISCO, Texas (Jan. 12, 2018) - Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus and manager Jeff Banister have been added as guests for the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan presented by Kroger on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco.

Andrus and Banister join Rangers players Matt Bush, Keone Kela, Shawn Tolleson and Jose Trevino, and Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel. Robinson Chirinos, previously scheduled to appear, will not attend. Rangers Winter Caravan guests remain subject to change.

Rangers Winter Caravan FanFest remains free and open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet members of the Rangers, collect autographs, and enjoy a day of free, family fun and festivities at Dr Pepper Ballpark as the Frisco RoughRiders celebrate the franchise's 15th anniversary season.

The RoughRiders Foundation is also partnering with the Keeper of the Game for Baseball Equipment Drive benefiting Puerto Rico. Fans are encouraged to donate new or gently used baseball gear, children's clothing, baby items and formula. The Keeper of the Game Foundation supports kids and young adults with special needs and disabilities in and around baseball. The organization also promotes servant leadership among players, coaches, teams and organizations.

In addition to the yearly autograph session with the Rangers (noon-1 p.m.), the Caravan continues to be a more family-friendly experience. Fans can enjoy inflatables (weather permitting), airbrush artists, and the Primrose and Riders playgrounds. Of course, Riders mascots and team dog Brooks will be attendance as well!

The "Rangers Caravan VIP Autograph Session & Brunch" portion of the Winter Caravan has officially sold out.

Ballpark concessions will also be available for purchase with select $1 food specials, including $1 beer, hot chocolate, coffee, Dr Pepper Products, hot dogs and more.

Andrus, Bush, Kela and Trevino have played for the RoughRiders.

The Riders Outpost, the RoughRiders team store, will be open during the event, with specials on select merchandise. Additionally, fans who wish to purchase ticket packages for the 2018 season may do so during the FanFest.

WHAT:

Texas Rangers Winter Caravan

WHEN:

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, January 27

10:30 a.m.: Dr Pepper Ballpark gates open to public

10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m.: Rangers Caravan VIP Autograph Session & Brunch (SOLD OUT)

11:45 a.m.: Media availability with the Rangers

Noon-1 p.m.: Public Autograph Session

WHERE:

Dr Pepper Ballpark

7300 RoughRiders Trail

Frisco, Texas 75034

WHO:

Elvis Andrus, Jeff Banister, Matt Bush, Keone Kela, Shawn Tolleson, Jose Trevino and Eric Nadel

All FanFest events are subject to change pending weather. The Rangers Winter Caravan is presented by Kroger.

The RoughRiders open the 2018 season April 5 at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Season tickets and ticket packages are now available at RidersBaseball.com, (972) 731-9200 and the RoughRiders Ticket Office.

