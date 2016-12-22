Elmira Jackals Transactions: December 22

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Elmira Jackals News Release





ELMIRA, N.Y.-The Elmira Jackals, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans, proudly celebrating our 10th season in the ECHL, announced today that forward Mike Radja and defenseman Cole Martin have left the team to pursue other opportunities. Both players have been placed on team suspension, effective today.

Radja, 31, will return to Asia, where he spent three seasons from 2012 to 2015, to join a team in South Korea for the remainder of the season. Radja had 11 points (4g, 7a) in 22 games with the Jackals this season, his second stint in Elmira.

"I loved my time here and I love the city of Elmira," said Radja. "I don't have a bad thing to say about the organization or about my time here. This was a really difficult decision, but one that I have to make as I prepare for my future after hockey. I'd like to thank Dave [Leger], Jared [Abbott], my teammates and the Jackals fans for supporting me in this decision."

Martin, 22, will head back home to Texas to pursue a college degree. The second-year-pro has appeared in all 24 games with the Jackals this season, contributing six points (1g, 5a) after appearing for three ECHL clubs as a rookie last season. The Texas native played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kelowna Rockets.

Group tickets are a great way to entertain employees, co-workers, clients, friends and family. For more information on discounted group tickets and a list of group benefits, call (607) 734-7825 or visit http://www.jackalshockey.com/groups/.

Don't miss a minute of the action with Jackals season tickets! Call (607) 734-7825 or visit jackalshockey.com to order your season tickets today!

Follow the Jackals at www.jackalshockey.com, on Facebook, Twitter (@JackalsHockey) and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.

Officially licensed Elmira Jackals replica team jerseys, apparel and headwear can be purchased online at: http://www.jackalshockey.com/

# # #

Upcoming Games:

Thursday, December 22nd: Elmira Jackals vs. Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 23rd: Elmira Jackals vs. Manchester Monarchs - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28th: Elmira Jackals at Reading Royals - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 30th: Elmira Jackals vs. Norfolk Admirals - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 31st: Elmira Jackals at Wheeling Nailers - 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.