Ellis Turns Away 44 as Condors Sweep Texas, 4-2

January 28, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Bakersfield Condors (17-16-4-1) received a sensational goaltending performance from rookie G Nick Ellis in a 4-2 win over the Texas Stars (20-19-1-2) on Saturday night at H-E-B Center. Ellis stopped a career high 44 shots. With the win, the Condors swept the Stars and moved to sixth in the Pacific Division, six points out of a playoff spot.

Boxscore

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Scott Allen (6th) off a rebound on the power play; Assists: Fayne, Simpson; Time of goal: 13:01; BAK leads, 1-0CONDORS GOAL: C Jere Sallinen (3rd) off a face-off win deflected home from the top of the left-wing circle; Assist: Puljujarvi Time of goal: 13:31; BAK leads, 2-0STARS GOAL: RW Denis Gurianov (7th) off a redirection; Assists: Backman, Werek; Time of goal: 17:32; BAK leads, 2-1SHOTS: BAK - 8 | TEX - 18

SECOND PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: C Josh Currie (8th) shifted around G Landon Bow; Assists: Chase, Christoffer; Time of goal: 9:05; BAK leads, 3-1STARS GOAL: LW Brandon DeFazio (14th) on a 5-on-3 power play after a strange carom; Assists: Morin, Mangene; Time of goal: 15:25; BAK leads, 3-2CONDORS GOAL: LW Ryan Hamilton (16th) redirected a point shot; Assists: Fayne, Descheneau; Time of goal: 17:17; BAK leads, 4-2SHOTS: BAK - 8 | TEX - 13

THIRD PERIOD No scoring SHOTS: BAK - 1 | TEX - 15

GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. Currie (BAK) 2. DeFazio (TEX) 3. Ellis (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 17 | TEX - 46POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/4 | TEX - 2/7GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (6-7-2; 46/44) | TEX - Bow (7-7-0; 17/13Bakersfield is 3-1-0-0 against Texas with two more games in the season seriesThe 17 saves in the first period from Ellis was the most in one period for a Condors goaltender this seasonC Josh Currie has one goal and four assists in his last four gamesD Jordan Oesterle has eight points, all assists, in his last eight gamesScratches: Tam, Aneloski, Betker, Moroz, RechliczAttendance: 6,863

WATCH JORDAN OESTERLE AT THE ALL-STAR CLASSIC ON PRIME TICKET

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

