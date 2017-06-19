El Paso 11 Fresno 5

News Release

Jabari Blash and Ryan Schimpf both had three singles and a home run in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 11-5 win over the Fresno Grizzlies Sunday night at Chukchansi Park. The Chihuahuas and Grizzlies have split the first two games of the series.

Rafael Ortega started the top of the third with a 12-pitch walk and later scored on Christian Villanueva's RBI single. Later in the third, Schimpf and Blash hit back-to-back-home runs, the first pair of Chihuahuas back-to-back homers since Nick Schultz and Dusty Coleman on June 5 at Albuquerque. El Paso collected 18 hits in the win, with eight of the nine starting players getting at least one.

Chihuahuas hurler Andre Rienzo exited his start with two outs in the first inning and Rafael De Paula retired all 13 batters he faced in an unexpected relief outing. Keith Hessler and Logan Bawcom both pitched scoreless outings at the end of the game for El Paso. Ortega struck an eighth-inning single to move his active hitting streak to 14 games, one shy of El Paso's 2017 high, set by Jamie Romak earlier in the season.

