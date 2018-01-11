News Release

EKMAN-LARSSON SELECTED TO REPRESENT COYOTES AT THE 2018 NHL ALL-STAR GAME

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - The National Hockey League announced today that Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been selected to represent the Coyotes at the 2018 NHL All-Star Game, which takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, January 28.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Ekman-Larsson is tied for fourth on the Coyotes in scoring with 6-13-19 in 43 games. Ekman-Larsson has scored the third-most goals and has registered the seventh-most points by a defenseman in franchise history. He is tied for 20th on the franchise's all-time points list. Earlier this season, Ekman-Larsson also became the sixth defenseman in franchise history to play in 500 games with the club.

The 26-year-old defenseman is tied for the team lead with four power-play goals, which ties him for the second-most among all NHL defensemen. His 34 power-play goals since the start of the 2014 season lead League blueliners. Ekman-Larsson also leads all NHL defensemen with 17 game-winning goals since 2014. Ekman-Larsson's eight game-winning goals in 2015-16 set an NHL record for the most game-winning goals in a season by a defenseman.

The Karlskrona, Sweden native previously won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Championship in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France, collecting 2-3-5 in eight games. He also played in four games with Sweden at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto and recorded 2-10-12 in eight games with Sweden at the 2015 IIHF World Championship in Czech Republic. The Swedish defenseman also represented his country and won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, dishing out three assists in six games.

This will be Ekman-Larsson's second career appearance at an NHL All-Star Game. He previously represented the Coyotes at the 2015 NHL All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio. Ekman-Larsson will be the 44th All-Star in franchise history and the 23rd All-Star in Coyotes history.

