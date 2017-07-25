Eighth Inning Swing Costs Tourists

News Release

GREENSBORO-- The Asheville Tourists dropped a controversial series finale to the Greensboro 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon. Asheville and Greensboro went back and forth, again, but it was the home team that came out on top.

Manny Melendez led off the ballgame with a Home Run over the right field wall; his seventh long ball of the year. Greensboro countered in the bottom of the first. With Brian Miller at third base and two outs, Walker Olis hit an RBI single into left off Breiling Eusebio; tying the score at 1-1.

Both starting pitchers settled down after each allowing a first inning run. Eusebio and Ethan Clark held the opposing teams scoreless over the next four frames. In the bottom of the sixth, Jarett Rindfleisch hit a two-out RBI double off Kenny Oakley to give the Grasshoppers a 2-1 lead.

Asheville responded immediately. In the top of the seventh inning Vince Fernandez laced a two-out RBI single into centerfield that scored Brian Serven from second base. The run scoring single tied the game back up at 2-2.

After Kenny Oakley worked a quick bottom of the seventh, Tyler Nevin put the Tourists back in front 3-2 with a lead-off Home Run in the top of the eighth. Asheville would continue to rally but ended up leaving the bases loaded WHEN Melendez was called out on a borderline third strike in a full count.

Greensboro used the momentum to plate two runs of their own in the bottom of eighth. After Salvardo Justo issued a hit by pitch and a walk, Rindfleisch hit a controversial double down the third base line. The ball, clearly foul, was ruled fair. A wild pitch later, the Grasshoppers were back in front.

The 4-3 lead was enough to hold in the top of the ninth and Greensboro ended up with a series split. Following Wednesday's off day, Asheville will begin a four-game homestand against the Rome Braves. Thursday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm

