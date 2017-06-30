News Release

EIGHTH INNING COMEBACK LEADS FLOCK OVER BLUE CRABS

Long Island scores three in eighth to take series opener

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5-3 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Southern Maryland opened the scoring in the top of the third inning on back-to-back doubles by Edwin Garcia and Jose Lozada off Ducks starter Matt Larkins. Long Island answered in the bottom of the frame when Fehlandt Lentini singled, went to third on an error by Blue Crabs starter Pat McCoy and scored on Elmer Reyes' RBI single.

The Ducks took the lead in the fifth inning when Dan Lyons opened the inning with a double and came home on an RBI fielder's choice from Reyes. However, the Blue Crabs took the lead back at 3-2 in the top of the sixth on a two-run single to right field by Devon Rodriguez.

Long Island jumped back in front for good when they sent eight men to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning. Alex Burg tied the game with a run-scoring groundout, Ruben Gotay put the Flock ahead with a two-out RBI double and Delta Cleary Jr. added an insurance run with an RBI single.

Larkins did not factor into the decision but pitched seven innings, yielding three runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out five. Amalio Diaz (2-0) collected the victory after pitching a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth. McCoy (2-3) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in seven and one-third innings. David Aardsma earned his sixth save with a perfect ninth inning, striking out two.

Reyes, Angelo Songco and Giovanny Alfonzo each had two hits to lead the Flock.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their three-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more at Dick's Sporting Goods to fans as they exit the ballpark following the fireworks show. Right-hander Alfredo Simon (0-2, 9.00) takes the mound for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Daryl Thompson (5-4, 4.02).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or CLICKING HERE . Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks' official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com .

