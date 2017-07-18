Eight-Run First Not Enough in Loss to Red Sox

News Release

Despite jumping out to an 8-0 lead after the first inning, the Mud Hens couldn't hang on in the opener in Pawtucket. The Red Sox clawed back, scoring nine unanswered runs to take the game by a final of 9-8.

In that big first inning, which set the high mark for runs in an inning for Toledo, Jim Adduci started things off with an RBI groundout. John Hicks added an RBI double and Juan Perez followed with a two-bagger that brough home a pair. Jason Krizan made it three straight doubles and brought home Perez and then scored on a Tyler Collins single. Adduci picked up another steak with a single that scored both Collins and Omar Infante .

With a big lead, Buck Farmer took the mound and threw a scoreless first, but that would be his best inning. He allowed a two-run double in the second, a solo home run to Ryan Court in the third, and a two-run blast to Dan Butler in the fourth to end his outing.

In the bottom of the fifth, Butler hit his second home run, this time a three-run shot that tied the game at 8-8.

Two innings later, Butler struck again as he drove in what would be the game-winning run on an infield single off of Jeff Ferrell .

The Toledo offese went stagnant after the first inning, recording just three hits in the final eight innings of play. Noe Ramirez finished the Hens off with a perfect top of the ninth to secure his fourth save of the season and a win for the Red Sox.

Game 2 of the series is set to start on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. from Pawtucket.

