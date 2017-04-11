Eight Gladiators Receive AHL Call-Ups

News Release

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Tuesday that Mark Naclerio, Ben Marshall, Dan Vladar, and Matt Ginn have been reassigned to the Providence Bruins. In addition, Thomas Frazee, Trevor Mingoia and Josh Atkinson have signed professional try-out contracts with the San Antonio Rampage while Tommy Vannelli has been reassigned to the Chicago Wolves by the St. Louis Blues.

Naclerio returns to the P-Bruins where he has p roduced two points in eight games this year. The rookie forward finished the ECHL season notching 33 points in 40 games with Atlanta.

Marshall makes his way back to Providence looking to add to his success in the AHL this year where he accumulated six points in 13 games. The Minnesota native earned five goals and 17 assists in 34 games with the Gladiators.

Vladar has yet to acquire a regulation loss at the AHL level, amassing a 4-0-1 record, 2.62 goals-against average and 0.921 save percentage so far this season with the P-Bruins. The Boston Bruins draft pick appeared in 18 games with Atlanta during the 2016-17 campaign.

Ginn was recalled t o Providence earlier this season but did not see game action. The Lindsay, ON native led the Gladiators' netminders in wins with 19 and was second overall in the ECHL in saves with 1462.

Frazee returns to San Antonio where he skated in three games for the Rampage earlier this year. The fourth year pro closed out his second full season with the Gladiators amassing 39 points in 60 games.

Mingoia is set to make his AHL debut after finishing second for Atlanta rookies in goals with 21 in 16-17 . The Providence College product's 40 points in 60 games was third among Gladiator rookies.

Atkinson earns his second AHL call-up during the 2016-17 season after the Spruce Grove, AB native appeared in two games for the Chicago Wolves earlier this year. The defender led the Gladiators in assists with 40 and ranked second with 50 points in 66 games.

Vannelli makes his way back to Chicago where he started the season and has one assist in seven career AHL games. The defenseman scored his first pro goal with Atlanta to go along with 16 assists in 35 games with the Gladiators during his first full season of professional hoc key.

