Eight-Game Homestand Features XBOX and others

News Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - The Colorado Springs Sky Sox host a key eight-game homestand to open home play in August, as the Round Rock Express and the New Orleans Baby Cakes come to Security Service Field as the Sox make a postseason push.

Round Rock and Colorado Springs begin their third series of the season on Monday, August 7. The 6:40 p.m. MT game is another ARC Community Ticket Day, so be sure to stop by any of the ARC Thrift Stores across Colorado Springs for a chance to pick up free vouchers for the primetime showdown with the Express.

The four-game series continues at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday with the homestand's lone $2 Tuesday. As always, tickets, parking and all Coors products are a budget-friendly two dollars.

The Sky Sox and Express square off Wednesday, August 9, for the third and final Bark in the Park of the season, presented by Wag-N-Wash. The first 500 dogs (and their owners) that show up for the 6:40 p.m. MT first pitch have the opportunity to take in the action from the left field berm. Wednesday is also an ARC Community Ticket Day, presented by ARC Thrift Stores.

The August 10 series finale with the Texas Rangers' top affiliate is both a Military Appreciation Night, presented by Convergys, and a $3 Thirsty Thursday. While the Sox take the field in their patriotic-themed jerseys in commemoration of our servicemen and women in the Armed Forces, fans can bid on these jerseys during an in-game silent auction. Age-appropriate fans also can enjoy Colorado Native Golden Lager for a discounted $3 to help celebrate the Centennial State's birth month, thanks to Rocky Mountain Coors.

Friday, August 11, begins the second and final home series with the New Orleans Baby Cakes. The four-game series begins at 7 p.m. MT with our annual Xbox giveaway, presented by Pepsi and Colorado Springs Utilities. A minimum of nine consoles will be given away during the game, with one given to a lucky fan via our social media accounts. A post-game Netflix-themed fireworks show wraps up the night, featuring the theme songs of some of the top Netflix shows.

On Saturday, August 12, the wizarding world of Hogwarts descends upon Security Service Field, as Kaiser Permanente presents Harry Potter Night. Throughout the 6 p.m. MT contest, Harry, Ron, Hermione and more favorite characters will perform between innings with the show culminating in a post-game fireworks display after the game against the Cakes.

