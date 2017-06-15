Eight Bucks Selected in MLB Draft

News Release

Waterloo, Iowa - Three current and five former Waterloo Bucks were drafted in the 2017 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, which was held over the past three days. Current Bucks Korry Howell, Jared Finkel, and Jordyn Muffley were all selected between rounds 19 and 24, while former Waterloo standouts Zack Soria, Tyler Day, Tyler Curtis, Zach Jarrett, and Frank Rubio all heard their names called on the third day of the Draft.

The first former Waterloo player selected in the 2017 MLB Draft was catcher Zack Soria. Soria was taken in the 18th round with the 530th pick by the Atlanta Braves. A product of Florida International University, Soria played for the Bucks from 2014 to 2016. Soria finished his Bucks career hitting .271 with 43 RBI and 9 stolen bases.

With the 559th overall pick (19th round), the Tampa Bay Rays selected right-handed pitcher Tyler Day. A product of Colorado Mesa University, Day pitched for the Bucks in 2015, finishing with a 2-5 record and a 4.18 ERA. Day started 12 games that season, striking out 44 while walking just 20.

Current Waterloo shortstop Korry Howell was the first player on the 2017 Bucks roster to be selected in the Draft. Howell, who attends Kirkwood Community College, was taken in the 19th round with the 570th pick by the Kansas City Royals. The Lockport, Illinois native is currently hitting .298 for Waterloo with 5 RBI. Howell ranks second in the Northwoods League in stolen bases with 13.

Jared Finkel heard his name called in the 23rd round as the Minnesota Twins selected the righted-handed pitcher 676th overall. Finkel, an Iona College product, has yet to report to Waterloo after finishing his collegiate season with a 1-0 record, a 1.41 ERA, and 23 strikeouts with 11 saves.

The next former Waterloo player selected in the 2017 MLB Draft was third baseman Tyler Curtis. Curtis was taken in the 23rd round with the 689th pick by the Miami Marlins. A product of Lynn University, Curtis played for the Bucks in 2016. Curtis hit .278 with 2 home runs, 28 RBI, and 4 stolen bases for Waterloo. He is tied for sixth in the team's single-season record books for both games played (65) and at bats (248).

With the 709th overall pick (24th round), the Tampa Bay Rays selected current Bucks catcher Jordyn Muffley. A product of Parkland College, Muffley recently reported to Waterloo in time to see action in the team's last game, going 1-for-3 for a .333 season batting average. Muffley is a native of Portage, Michigan.

Zach Jarrett heard his name called in the 28th round as the Baltimore Orioles selected the outfielder 848th overall. Jarrett, a University of North Carolina-Charlotte product, played with the Bucks in 2015, hitting .267 with 2 home runs and 12 RBI.

Finally, former Waterloo right-handed pitcher Frank Rubio was taken in the 29th round with the 876th pick by the San Francisco Giants. The University of Florida product played with the Bucks in 2015, finishing with a 1-4 record, a 5.80 ERA, and 1 save with 25 strikeouts.

