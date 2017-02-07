Education Day Set for May 10 against Miners

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will host Education Day Wednesday, May 10 at Bosse Field in the team's final exhibition game against the Southern Illinois Miners.

First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 a.m.

The Education Day offer is valid for schools and school groups only. Cost is $5 per person for students, teachers, faculty and family members who order tickets through their respective school.

The cost includes a ticket to the game and an Education Day workbook.

Schools can bring their own sack lunches. Concessions will be available for purchase at regular price during the game.

There is also a new option that includes a hot dog, chips and water along with game admission and a workbook for only $10 per person.

In order to participate in Education Day, all order forms must be turned in by April 21.

For more information, call 812-435-8686 or email Celia Langford at clangford@evansvilleotters.com.

Evansville will open the regular season two days later in Marion, Ill. against Southern Illinois at 7:05 p.m. and will celebrate Bosse Field's Opening Night May 19 against Gateway at 6:35 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Group packages and season tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

