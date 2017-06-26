Eduardo Rodriguez to Pitch Thursday for Portland

News Release

Portland, Maine- The Boston Red Sox have announced that former Sea Dog LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will start on Thursday night in the homestand finale against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Rodriguez will join Brock Holt and Josh Rutledge to make a MLB Rehab appearance with Portland this season.

Rodriguez was placed on Boston's 10-day disabled list on June 2nd with right knee subluxation. In 11 starts with Boston this season, the lefty is 4-2, 3.54 ERA (24 ER/61.0 IP) with 65 strikeouts. In May, Rodriguez went 3-0, 2.81 ERA (10 ER/32.0 IP) in 5 starts.

Eduardo began his career in 2010 in the Baltimore system and was traded to Boston on July 31, 2014 for Andrew Miller. Rodriguez was immediately assigned to Portland, and went 3-1, 0.96 ERA (4 ER/37.1 IP) in 6 starts with the Sea Dogs.

The Venezuelan native was 22 years, 51 days old on May 28, the youngest Red Sox left-hander to start and win his Major League debut since Billy Rohr at 21 years old in 1967. Rodriguez was the youngest pitcher to make his Major League debut as a starter for the Red Sox since Michael Bowden (former Sea Dog) at 21 years old on August 30, 2008 vs. Chicago White Sox, the youngest Red Sox LHP to do it since Abe Alvarez (former Sea Dog) at 21 years old on July 22, 2014 vs . Baltimore.

Rodriguez will be the 26th player to rehab with the Sea Dogs and the 39th as a Red Sox affiliate.

