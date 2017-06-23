Edgette, McLarty Named to CPL Select Team

News Release

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Outfielder Austin Edgette (Bloomsburg) and pitcher Griffin McLarty (College of Charleston) were both named to the Coastal Plain League's Select Team, set to take on the USA Collegiate National team on Monday, June 26 at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, NC.

Edgette continues to bat amongst the CPL's best with his .423 batting average, .500 on-base percentage, and 14 RBIs. McLarty's 0.84 ERA, remains the SwampDogs' best amongst starters.

The two Fayetteville players will be joined by players from across the Coastal Plain League for a single game against some of the nation's best college players not competing in summer leagues this year.

