Edgardo Alfonzo Named Cyclones Manager for 2017

OH HAPPY DAY! "FONZIE" NAMED CYCLONES MANAGER

The Brooklyn Cyclones will open their 2017 season on Monday, June 19th against the Staten Island Yankees with a new manager at the helm. Former National League All-Star and New York Mets icon, Edgardo Alfonzo, will guide the Cyclones for the 2017 campaign. Fonzie, who has served as a Cyclones coach in each of the last three seasons, will become the 11th manager in franchise history. MORE INFO

WHAT'S NEW AT MCU PARK FOR 2017?

With the calendar turning over to 2017, it seems like a good time to unveil some of the changes coming to MCU Park this summer. While the fun and excitement you've come to expect from the Brooklyn Cyclones will be back and better than ever, there are a few changes that we thought you should know before purchasing your group or partial season plans for the 2017 season. MORE INFO

