Edenton Adds SEC Arms to Its Stable

News Release

The Steamers are excited to announce the signing of two pitchers from the NCAA Division I Southeastern Conference. The Teal and Black have inked Weston Rogers and Eric Freeman for the 2017 season.

Weston Rogers comes from the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. The left-handed pitcher hurled 20 innings as a true freshman working from both the bullpen and the rotation in the spring of 2016. The 6'4" 210-pound sophomore fanned 17 hitters while walking six and allowing only a .267 batting average against. The Lowell, AR native has the stuff and size that Major League scouts are looking for, especially from a southpaw. He can attack with two plus pitches already- a fastball in the upper 80s/low 90s and a hard breaking ball. As the change-up evolves, Rogers should have his ultimate role defined. The Steamers staff likes the fact that Rogers has started and relieved; a recent three-inning, 43-pitch outing could also signal that Arkansas will be lengthening him out still this spring. Rogers has served in a middle-reliever role this season for the Razorbacks. Through seven outings and nine innings, the southpaw has fanned 11, walked only two, while allowing a .270 batting average against.

Eric Freeman will come to the Steamers from the University of Tennessee Volunteers. The right-handed pitcher was in a swing role during the spring of 2016. The hometown Knoxville, TN native appeared 22 times with six starts and 54 innings logged. Opponents hit just .280 against him last season. The 6'5" 210-pound redshirt-junior was stingy with extra-base hits with an isolated slugging against of just .068. Freeman put down 41 men via the strikeout and walked 17. Freeman did not go out last summer, but spent 2014 and 2015 in the New England Collegiate Baseball League combining for 30 appearances, six starts and an ERA in the mid-3.00s. Freeman uses his frame to deliver great plane on his pitches which, along with his sinker/slider combo and location, allows him to generate groundballs in bunches. Like Rogers above, Freeman is another arm who will come to Edenton with role-versatility. Freeman has been a long reliever this year for the Vols. After 10.1 innings, he has a .200 batting average against, 2.61 ERA and one save, highlighted by a groundout ratio over 2.00.

